Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Shows Downloads, Audience Numbers Up For The Week
May 19, 2020 at 5:24 AM (PT)
It was an up week for PODTRAC's weekly summaries of download data for the podcasts it track, with both downloads and audience up. For the week of MAY 11-17, downloads showed a 4% increase, the fourth consecutive week of flat or positive download growth, and audience levels rose 3%, the fifth consecutive week of flat or positive audience growth; For the year to date, download growth stands at 30% and audience growth increased 12%.
As for categories for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth year-to-date was +74% for News, +33% for Comedy, +28% for History, +28% for True Crime, +26% for Kids & Family, +22% for Science, +21% for Business, +19% for TV & Film, +18% for Government, +17 for Technology, +16% for Sports, +11% for Health & Fitness, +9% for Arts,+5% for Religion & Spirituality, +1% for Fiction, +1% for Leisure, -1% for Society & Culture, -1% for Education, -24% for Music. On a week-to-week basis, the download movement showed +3% for News, +8% for Comedy, -5% for History, +12% for True Crime, +4% for Kids & Family, +9% for Science, +1% for Business, -1% for TV & Film, +6% for Government, +3 for Technology, +1% for Sports, +4% for Health & Fitness, +6% for Arts, -1% for Religion & Spirituality, -2% for Fiction, -1% for Leisure, +5% for Society & Culture, +4% for Education, +12% for Music.
Podcast streams and downloads during peak weekday morning commute times fell an average of 18% for the week as compared to the previous week; SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS again showed increases, with SATURDAY's peak hour up 18% and SUNDAY's peak hour also up 27%.
