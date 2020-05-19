Weekly Growth

It was an up week for PODTRAC's weekly summaries of download data for the podcasts it track, with both downloads and audience up. For the week of MAY 11-17, downloads showed a 4% increase, the fourth consecutive week of flat or positive download growth, and audience levels rose 3%, the fifth consecutive week of flat or positive audience growth; For the year to date, download growth stands at 30% and audience growth increased 12%.

As for categories for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth year-to-date was +74% for News, +33% for Comedy, +28% for History, +28% for True Crime, +26% for Kids & Family, +22% for Science, +21% for Business, +19% for TV & Film, +18% for Government, +17 for Technology, +16% for Sports, +11% for Health & Fitness, +9% for Arts,+5% for Religion & Spirituality, +1% for Fiction, +1% for Leisure, -1% for Society & Culture, -1% for Education, -24% for Music. On a week-to-week basis, the download movement showed +3% for News, +8% for Comedy, -5% for History, +12% for True Crime, +4% for Kids & Family, +9% for Science, +1% for Business, -1% for TV & Film, +6% for Government, +3 for Technology, +1% for Sports, +4% for Health & Fitness, +6% for Arts, -1% for Religion & Spirituality, -2% for Fiction, -1% for Leisure, +5% for Society & Culture, +4% for Education, +12% for Music.

Podcast streams and downloads during peak weekday morning commute times fell an average of 18% for the week as compared to the previous week; SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS again showed increases, with SATURDAY's peak hour up 18% and SUNDAY's peak hour also up 27%.

