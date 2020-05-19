Red And Blue Rather Than Rock And Roll

This could come from the, "I'm not surprised" file, but consumers with a positive opinion of President DONALD TRUMP have an overwhelming affinity for Country music. Fans of former Vice President JOE BIDEN favor Pop, followed closely by Hip Hop/R&B. These are among the previously unreleased findings of COLEMAN INSIGHTS’ second annual “Contemporary Music SuperStudy.”

The study conducted by the media research firm examines the appetite for contemporary music among 12-54-year olds across the UNITED STATES and CANADA. Among consumers who have a positive opinion of President TRUMP, Country represents 50% of their Top 100 titles. The next-highest testing genre is Pop at 26%, the only other genre achieving a double-digit share of the Top 100 contemporary songs. This is followed by a tie between Alternative/Rock and Hip Hop/R&B (9%), Dance/Electronic (4%), Other (2%) and Latin (0%).

Meanwhile, Pop titles perform best among consumers with a positive opinion of former Vice President JOE BIDEN. These titles comprise 38% of their Top 100, followed closely by Hip Hop/R&B at 33%. Performance of other genres includes a tie between Alternative/Rock and Country (10%), Dance/Electronic (6%), Latin (2%) and Other (1%).

Notably, the 10% of Country titles in the Top 100 of BIDEN fans is similar to the 9% of R&B/Hip Hop in the Top 100 among those who view TRUMP positively.

The best-testing song overall among supporters of President TRUMP is “Believer” by IMAGINE DRAGONS, while “Shape Of You” by ED SHEERAN is the top pick among BIDEN supporters. Those two songs and three others -- “Someone You Loved” by LEWIS CAPALDI, “The Middle” by ZEDD & MAREN MORRIS and “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE are among the top ten songs of both groups.

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, TRUMP and BIDEN supporters agree on their least favorite of 2019’s most consumed songs, “Baby Shark” by PINKFONG.

”While we are not in the business of giving political advice, there are some clear takeaways from this study for the TRUMP and BIDEN campaigns,” said COLEMAN INSIGHTS President WARREN KURTZMAN. “When considering music to use in stage entrances at rallies (if and when they return) and advertising efforts, each group of supporters has clear, distinct genre preferences. And it’s probably best for both campaigns to pass on using ’Baby Shark.’”

COLEMAN INSIGHTS has released findings and trends from this year’s study via webinar, on the firm’s Tuesdays With COLEMAN blog, at ColemanInsights.com as well as on social media including FACEBOOK and TWITTER.

