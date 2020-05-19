Guest DJs

SIRIUSXM's Guest DJ slots are filling up with several artists and celebrities to host on the satellite and streaming service's MAY limited-run artist channels.

THE DAVID BOWIE CHANNEL will feature guest DJs including BECK, BILLY CORGAN, LINDA PERRY, RICKY GERVAIS, and SPOON’s BRITT DANIEL; THE FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL will include shows wirh HAIM, HAYLEY WILLIAMS, LADY ANTEBELLUM, and SHARON STONE; Guest DJs on GEORGE STRAIT’s ACE IN THE HOLE RADIO will include ASHLEY MCBRYDE, ELI and PEYTON MANNING, ERIC CHURCH, KENNY CHESNEY, and MARTINA MCBRIDE; Among Guet DJs on MANDATORY METALLICA will be CHRIS JERICHO, JIM BREUER, JOE MANGANIELLO, and SCOTT IAN; On THE PRINCE CHANNEL, the guest DJs will include H.E.R., MAXWELL, MAYA RUDOLPH, NAOMI CAMPBELL, and THE REVOLUTION; and ROLLING STONES RADIO will offer Guest DJ spots from DON WAS, JOAN JETT, ROB ZOMBIE, STEVE JORDAN, and THEODORA RICHARDS.

“We knew these music channels with these iconic artists were special and would resonate with listeners everywhere, but now we have notable stars who also have special songs and moments they wanted to hear, so we are letting them take matters into their own hands and play DJ,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “It will be fascinating to hear their guest DJ sessions and have these entertainers and stars share with SIRIUSXM listeners their favorite memories of these iconic artists.”

