The PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL has cancelled its 2020 event, which had been scheduled for the weekend of SEPTEMBER 26th-27th at THE PARK AT HARLINSDALE FARMS in FRANKLIN, TN. What would have been the sixth annual event was scrapped over COVID-19 concerns.

“With pieces in place, we were fully ready to accelerate preparations to host the festival this year. However, it became clear that the assurance for public safety would be difficult at best, and we needed to postpone until 2021,” said festival co-producer BRANDT WOOD. “We had sincerely hoped that PILGRIMAGE would serve its annual role to bring the community out to celebrate music and, particularly this year, to celebrate coming back together. Alas, the circumstances require us to look to next year for this.”

PILGRIMAGE organizers are already beginning plans for 2021, and WOOD added, “We are committed to many more years of great music, local flavor and fellowship in FRANKLIN.”

Early bird ticket buyers may transfer their tickets to use in 2021 or receive full refunds, including all fees.

