WIRK

After more than two months of working from home, the airstaff at HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL came back together live YESTERDAY (5/18). To celebrate the occasion, they put together a video, "Emerging from Quarantine": Watch it here.

Shown in the video (in order of appearance) are air personalities CHELSEA TAYLOR, NICK RIVERS, MORIAH DANIELS, GARRETT PHILLIPS, PHIL FLATTS, KRISTEN CIOFFOLETTI and TIM LEARY.

