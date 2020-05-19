New Deal

EUROPE-based startup AIMS API has announced a collaboration with UNIVERSAL PUBLISHING PRODUCTION MUSIC (UPPM) integrating AIMS' similarity search technology on all UPPM websites worldwide, enabling the music company and its clients to search for songs by audio similarity and common traits across its extensive catalog based on mood, vibe and past uses of a track rather than metadata or tags.

“AIMS lets you search for tracks with similar musical traits based on a reference track,” said AIMS CEO & Co-Founder MARTIN NEDVED. “This can surface the hidden gems in large catalogs that fit the brief, and opens up new, creative ideas for production music teams.”

UPPM VP/Continental Europe PATRICK APPELGREN said, “We tested other tools on the market that search for music similarity and the AIMS technology consistently returned superior results. We are extremely pleased to be working with MARTIN and AIMS in bringing this great technology to our global customers.”

