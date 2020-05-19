Kameron Marlowe

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed singer-songwriter KAMERON MARLOWE to a global publishing deal. A NORTH CAROLINA native and 2018 contestant on NBC’s "The Voice,” MARLOWE recently caught some attention with the success of his independent, self-written debut single, “Giving You Up.” He is managed by The AMG (ARTIST MANAGEMENT GROUP).

"It's obvious from the first listen that KAMERON MARLOWE's voice was made for Country radio," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "His ability to translate emotion with his real-life inspired songwriting is second to none. Our team is excited to welcome him to our family, and we look forward to being champions for his rising career."

“Having some of NASHVILLE’s best songwriters embrace a new artist like myself has been a huge blessing,” said MARLOWE. “I love to write songs, and once I found out people actually make a living writing, I knew this is what I was meant to do. Having RUSTY and the SONY/ATV team by my side, I couldn’t have asked for a better fit."

