Webinar On 5/21

ENTERCOM/GREENVILLE, SC is holding a webinar about the reopening of businesses in the UPSTATE on THURSDAY (5/21) at 11a (ET).

"Moving UPSTATE Forward" will be hosted by ENTERCOM Regional Pres. and President Of Sales Operations MICHAEL DOYLE and RADIO.COM SVP/Sales MICHAEL BIEMOLT. The presentation, part of the cluster's #MoveUpstateForward campaign, will include a brief Q&A session.

The cluster includes News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD), Active Rock WTPT (93.3 PLANET ROCKS), Top 40 WFBC-F (B93.7), Urban WFBC-FM-HD2-W242BX-W283CG (96.3 THE BLOCK), Classic Rock WROQ (CLASSIC ROCK 101.1), Sports WORD-A-WYRD-A-W249DL-W246CV (ESPN UPSTATE), and AC WSPA-F (MAGIC 98.9)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG.

