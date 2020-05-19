New Partnership

ASTRALWERKS has entered a creative partnership with camera maker LEICA to help provide the label's artists with new tools for artistic expression. GRAMMY®-nominated producer ZHU will be the first ASTRALWERKS artist adding LEICA to his creative process.

ASTRALWERKS GM TOBY ANDREWS commented, "Partnering with LEICA is a huge statement for ASTRALWERKS. As a label, we’ve always tried to put ourselves at the creative forefront for our artists. Working with KIRAN and her team at LEICA is allowing us to bring so much to the table, at the highest quality. Their equipment is world-class, and to launch this alongside ZHU feels special. He’s a visually driven artist so working with a new team to amplify that to the world is a perfect match."

LEICA NORTH AMERICA Dir./Marketing KIRAN KARNANI added, "We are honored to partner with ASTRALWERKS during this momentous occasion as supporting artists is an integral part of our ethos. By offering a new layer of visual storytelling to recording artists such as ZHU, we are able to see firsthand the incredible journey they go through. We hope to provide a new element of insight into this creative process through the lens of a LEICA camera."

ZHU said, "I’ve loved the LEICA sensors from the day I picked up a camera." ZHU is a longtime LEICA user and has a collection of photographs shot with his LEICA TL2 here.

To learn more about ZHU's vision for the visuals, join ZHU and ASTRALWERKS' TOBY ANDREWS on LEICA's IG LIVE on SATURDAY (5/23) at noon (PT) on LEICA's INSTAGRAM - @LEICACAMERAUSA.

« see more Net News