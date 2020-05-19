You'd Come Over, Right?

LOS ANGELES area street artist WRDSMTH is known for creating BANKSY-style pieces of art offering wisdom or inspiration around the city. He took to INSTAGRAM recently, posting a picture taken in HOLLYWOOD of his latest endeavor. On a stark white wall, stenciled with black letters is the message, 'all our fears would be irrelevant.'

The lyrics are from the JP SAXE & JULIA MICHAELS duet, "If The World Was Ending." The song's message resonated with and 'deeply affected' the artist as he explained in the post, which reads in part, "The reason for paying homage to this timely song is the fact we all have that someone we wish would come over - now and forever. And we have to be thankful for that, because we had the opportunity to meet, get to know, and grow close to someone in a time when all our fears were irrelevant. And I choose to believe we will again someday."

