Former GOOGLE CEO ERIC SCHMIDT and his wife WENDY have given a $4.7 million grant to NPR's COLLABORATIVE JOURNALISM NETWORK to help create and fund investigative reporting units at two new regional public radio newsrooms in CALIFORNIA and the MIDWEST. The grant will be used to create hubs for news coverage in CALIFORNIA through the previously-announced news initiative headed by KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO with JOANNE GRIFFITH as Managing Editor, and in MISSOURI, KANSAS, IOWA, and NEBRASKA, with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY, ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, IOWA PUBLIC RADIO and NET/NEBRASKA leading the MIDWEST effort with NPR and serving 25 public radio stations in 63 cities.

"Now more than ever, we depend on high-quality journalism for timely and critical information," said WENDY SCHMIDT, President of the SCHMIDT FAMILY FOUNDATION. "Local news is especially important, and with so many newsrooms in decline, we need to invest in strengthening reporting resources from trusted sources like public radio. These regional news hubs will not only increase local reporting of critical issues, they will also elevate diverse voices and perspectives in regional and national stories."

"This generous gift will allow the MIDWEST and CALIFORNIA regional newsrooms to focus on investigative reporting, which is so essential to an informed citizenry and democracy. It's also the type of journalism that has been eroding at the local level as newspapers scale back," said NPR SVP/News and Editorial Dir. NANCY BARNES. "To address this challenge, these newsrooms will hire small teams of investigative journalists who will work with station reporters on public service investigations -- stories that expose corruption, reveal health hazards and bring to light other information that the public has a right to know."

Additional funding for the CALIFORNIA and MIDWEST hubs is being provided by NPR, the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING and KQED.

