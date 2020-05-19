-
Brothers Osborne Are Most-Added With 'All Night'
Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's BROTHERS OSBORNE, who earned 31 MEDIABASE adds for their single, "All Night," making it most-added at Country radio this week.
Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER, Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES and Dir./Promotion & Artist Engagement CHRIS FABIANI; EMI NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK, and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.
