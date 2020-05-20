Go To Prom With Zach Sang

WESTWOOD ONE’s ZACH SANG will host the ST. JUDE "Prom From Home – Under The Living Room Lights" this FRIDAY (5/22) from 7-9p (ET). These two special hours bring "Prom 2020" to all who missed out on their school proms and, at the same time, will aid an important cause -- raising awareness and support for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

Artists planning to appear include KANE BROWN and RESTLESS ROAD, FINNEAS, LEWIS CAPALDI, LAUV, MONSTA X, NOAH CYRUS, CNCO, ASHE, MXMTOON, AJR, BLANCO BROWN, BAZZI, MAX, ASHER ANGEL, STEPHANIE POETRI, LOREN GRAY, CHEAT CODES, LOUD LUXURY, SURF MESA, OLIVIA O’BRIEN and a special appearance by DARREN BARNET of the NETFLIX series "Never Have I Ever."

Fundraising for the hospital is optional for this event, but those who rally friends and family to form teams using the hashtag #forStJude can earn incentives.

Visit here to find out more about "Prom From Home."

