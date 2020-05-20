Kendall Mathers

There's a brand new edition of CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL on ALL ACCESS, and this week columnist KENDALL MATHERS points you in the direction of CBD.

In 'You Aren't Taking CBD? Where Have You Been?' she writes, "My feeling is that CBD is underutilized. I didn’t realize how versatile CBD was until my interest was sparked while reading an article, just like this one, about all of the amazing long-term and short-term benefits that CBD can provide, for everyone."

To get the scoop, and the latest conversation with KENDALL MATHERS click here.

