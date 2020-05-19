Summer 2021 Tour Dates To be Announced Soon

THE HELLA MEGA TOUR, produced by LIVE NATION, with GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, and WEEZER has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19. The global tour was scheduled to kick off in stadiums this summer, beginning in PARIS on JUNE 13th with shows across EUROPE and the U.K. followed by U.S. dates.

The following statement was issed by GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY & WEEZER: "Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority so we've officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the HELLA MEGA TOUR until next year. We'll be announcing Summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold onto those tickets. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

Find more info about THE HELLA MEGA TOUR here.

