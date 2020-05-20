Collaboration

FUTURI MEDIA and REELWORLD have entered a strategic partnership including the launch of interactive programming platform TETHER. The turnkey product combines FUTURI's interactive programming technology with REELWORLD’s creative audio production, offering features like listener voting sessions, turnkey production with weekly delivery of new REELWORLD audio including setups, recaps, and payoffs using stations' own voiceovers, customized content, song alerts and social media platform integration, and social video accompanying all audio features.

REELWORLD's Prep+ was added to FUTURI's portfolio in 2019, and TETHER is the first collaborative endeavor for the partnership. TETHER with REELWORLD AUDIO is available for Top 40, Country, Classic Rock, and Classic Hits, with more formats to be added soon; TETHER core audience engagement features are available for all formats.

FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG said, “TETHER is designed to make it easy to create meaningful connections with listeners and differentiate your station. Our goal in combining REELWORLD’s world-class audio production with FUTURI’s innovative technology is to help our partner stations quickly create standout moments that deeply engage their audience on-air, online, and on socials. There are no better partners in this endeavor than MIKE THOMAS and REELWORLD, who are the best in their field, bar none.”

REELWORLD CEO MIKE THOMAS added, “We’ve been big fans of DANIEL and FUTURI for years. They know the tech, research and listener engagement side of radio better than anybody else out there, just like REELWORLD knows a thing or two about making amazing jingles, imaging and sonic branding. With TETHER, we were able to focus on our core strengths and join together to build a product that gives stations the best of both companies.”

