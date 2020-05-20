McDaniel (Photo: Jeffrey Watts / WAMU)

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON Chief Content Officer ANDI MCDANIEL is joining CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA as CEO this SEPTEMBER.

MCDANIEL, who will oversee News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, Urban Alternative WBEW/CHESTERTON, IN-WBEZ-HD2/CHICAGO (VOCALO 89.5), WBEZ simulcaster WBEQ/MORRIS, IL, and the podcast unit, will join the company after completing maternity leave; her hiring was unanimously approved by the CPM board TUESDAY (5/19).

She is replacing GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI, who left last year for NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, owner of News-Talk WNYC-A-F-Classical WQXR/NEW YORK and WNYC STUDIOS. STEVE EDWARDS has been serving as Interim CEO and will return to his duties as VP/Chief Content Officer.

