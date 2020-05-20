34 Years Together!

Our thoughts and prayers go out to industry veteran STEVE KETELAAR and his wife DEANNA. A recent visit to her doctor because of back pain, revealed she also had lung cancer, which had spread to her back and brain. She was admitted to the hospital last month for emergency surgery.

The couple, whose 34th wedding anniversary is in JUNE, have rarely been apart. KETELAAR has been unable to visit his wife since she entered the hospital, due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He writes, "I have not been able to be by her side since APRIL 22nd as she undergoes radiation and soon chemo and recovers from major back surgery."

Instead, each day, he brings a folding chair, thermos of water, his cell and sits outside the hospital, in view of his wife's room, where they talk over the phone.

The heartwarming story was picked up by local media and covered on WPBF-TV.

There is more to the story, as KETELAAR has also started a GOFUNDME campaign to defray the mounting costs. "We are self-employed and pay for our health insurance outright," he told ALL ACCESS. "Unfortunately the pandemic shut down our chances to get in-network care. So we find ourselves in an out-of-pocket, out-of-network situation. I also want people to know that DEANNA is NOT A SMOKER. If you can help by sharing her GOFUNDME information we would be so grateful."

KETELAAR's on air names include (STEVIE K, STEVE KELLOGG, MIKE MILLER, MOOSE MILLER, MICKEY MILLER) his radio career includes stops in QUAD CITIES, MADISON, CEDAR RAPIDS, ORLANDO, MINNEAPOLIS, DALLAS, FT. LAUDERDALE. He currently operates VOICE OVER BEACH in his hometown of JUPITER, FLORIDA.

