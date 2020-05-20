Joe Dawson (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of longtime radio programmer and personality JOE DAWSON, who passed away yesterday.

DAWSON is best remembered for his 8 year run at WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO from 1982-1990. He was a member of the original “Hot Hits” staff that also included STEVE DAVIS, GARY SPEARS, DAVE ROBBINS, BOB LEWIS, FRANK FOSTER and TONY TAYLOR.

Among his many radio stops were WFYR/CHICAGO, 92X/COLUMBUS, OH and 5 years as PD of WWKX/Providence. Recently had been operating his own ATLANTA-based sports advertising business.

His friend and B96 PD BUDDY SCOTT shared:

« see more Net News