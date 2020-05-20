WFVY

FOREVER MEDIA has added a new amphibian to its FROGGY brand by flipping AC WQTC/LEBANON, PA to Country as “FROGGY VALLEY 100.1” with new call letters WFVY. STEVE TODD remains in mornings, now with the addition of “FROGMAN” to his name.

In a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (5/19), the company said the change “marks a new and exciting beginning for 100.1 FM. Welcome to FROGGY VALLEY 100.1 WFVY, home to the [LEBANON] VALLEY’s best Country.”

The station, along with AM sister WLBR, was sold by the ETTER family’s LEBANON BROADCASTING CO. to FOREVER MEDIA in 2019 (NET NEWS 8/26/19). Former News-Talk station WLBR flipped to Classic Hits (THE BIG WILBUR 1270 AM) in late APRIL, retaining morning host JIM MCKAY, as well as longtime host LAURA LEBEAU, who shifted to a news reporting position (NET NEWS 4/29).

