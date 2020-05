Layoffs

ALL ACCESS hears that 14 staffers were laid off at CONNOISSEUR MEDIA's CONNECTICUT stations last FRIDAY (5/15).

Among the exits were News-Talk WICC-A/BRIDGEPORT morning co-host TONY RENO; MELISSA SHEKETOFF continues solo in mornings.

Rock WPLR/NEW HAVEN middayer THE WIGMASTER has gone MIA from the station's website. No confirmation on a replacement at this time.

