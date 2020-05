Mark Minnick Passes

Longtime WOC-A/QUAD CITIES, IA-MO News Dir. MARK MINNICK has passed away, reports crosstown NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WHBF-TV-FOX affiliate KLJB-TV.

MINNICK had an over 40 year career in radio, starting in 1965 and ending with his exit from WOC in 2011. Over the years, he was heard on WQUA-A, KIIK, KUUL, and KSTT-A/QUAD CITIES and KIOA-A/DES MOINES and also worked stints as a reporter at WQAD-TV/QUAD CITIES and KRNT-TV/DES MOINES.

