Parr (Photo: Turner Funeral Homes)

WILLARD PARR, whose tenure on WSRW-A/HILLSBORO, OH lasted for 62 years, died MONDAY night (5/18) at 94.

PARR, a police sergeant with the HILLSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT from 1951 through 1965, was the first voice heard on WSRW when it signed on in 1956, and he remained a staple on the station, which was in the Country format for most of the years, until his OCTOBER 2018 retirement.

