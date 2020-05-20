-
Longtime WSRW/Hillsboro, OH Host Willard Parr Dies At 94
WILLARD PARR, whose tenure on WSRW-A/HILLSBORO, OH lasted for 62 years, died MONDAY night (5/18) at 94.
PARR, a police sergeant with the HILLSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT from 1951 through 1965, was the first voice heard on WSRW when it signed on in 1956, and he remained a staple on the station, which was in the Country format for most of the years, until his OCTOBER 2018 retirement.
