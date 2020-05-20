40K

The online streaming version of the NAB SHOW has attracted about 40,000 industry professionals so far, the NAB is reporting. The online NAB SHOW EXPRESS event launched on MAY 13th as a replacement for the annual APRIL live event in LAS VEGAS that was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event and registration to view the videos on demand remain open through the end of AUGUST.

“We understand how important NAB SHOW is to our industry, and we are thrilled to offer NAB SHOW EXPRESS to help our community stay connected during this difficult time and provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to help the industry move forward,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Thank you to our education partners, exhibitors and all who made NAB SHOW's digital experience a success.”

“NAB SHOW EXPRESS is only the beginning as we continue to develop our digital capabilities and platforms to better engage with our community year-round,” said NAB EVP of Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN. “We see live and digital events as great complements to one another and look forward to offering hybrid versions of our events going forward to better serve the full gamut of the media and entertainment sector.”

