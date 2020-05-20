Conference Canceled

After initially being moved from MAY until AUGUST (NET NEWS 3/20), THE MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION’s annual MUSIC BIZ conference in NASHVILLE has now been scrapped for 2020 over continuing COVID-19 concerns.

The next conference, MUSIC BIZ 2021, will return to the JW MARRIOTT NASHVILLE from MONDAY, MAY 10th through THURSDAY, MAY 13th, 2021.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created conditions that we feel will not safely allow us to offer the in-person experience MUSIC BIZ CONFERENCE attendees are used to, thus we sadly announce the cancelation of our 2020 physical event,” MUSIC BIZ Pres. PORTIA SABIIN said. “However, we plan to follow up the success of our ‘MUSIC BIZ LIVE’ series by virtually offering segments of our conference through the rest of the year. This is a challenging time for our global industry, but it has created an opportunity for MUSIC BIZ to offer our programming in exciting new ways and to bring our community together despite our physical separation.”

The group plans to revive parts of this year’s agenda and keep its members engaged by hosting a live interview series via ZOOM, among other programming. That includes “Record Store Day Couch Camp,” an online educational program for independent retailers planned for TUESDAY, JUNE 2nd through FRIDAY, JUNE 5th.

« see more Net News