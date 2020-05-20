(Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MOTOWN RECORDS will launch THE ABC INITIATIVE focused on helping communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13-week campaign will bring immediate aid to the hungry, small business owners, and those most vulnerable.

MOTOWN Pres./CAPITOL EVP ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said, “MOTOWN is a label that was birthed in community and has always led by example. #MotownABCs will uplift our artists and their work, other creators, Black and Brown-owned businesses, and various non-profit relief efforts. At the heart of this campaign is what is at the very heart of our label: being an unfaltering pillar of strength for our community in times of levity and in times of crisis.”

#MotownABCs Highlights Include:

Heritage grants for Black and Brown-owned businesses will each receive an $800 gift to help support their operations.

MOTOWN will fund 100,000 meals for families and individuals in need via a donation made to FEEDING AMERICA.

Via a donation to #HashtagLunchbag, MOTOWN will subsidize 2,800 meals for children in need living in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, and CHICAGO.

Families can access custom coloring page printables featuring classic and current MOTOWN artists, created by Black visual artist LACI JORDAN.

THE ABC INITIATIVE was created by and will be executed by INSIDE PROJECTS, a LOS ANGELES-based Creative Agency led by two Black women.

