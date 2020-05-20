Mackey

HUBBARD RADIO Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS Brand/Distribution Dir. and afternoon "JUDD AND MACKEY" co-host PHIL MACKEY has added duties as Brand and Digital Content Director for HUBBARD RADIO corporate, reporting to SVP Programming GREG STRASSELL and working with VP/Digital Strategy JEREMY SINON and station managers in all HUBBARD markets on the development of content for multiple platforms.

MACKEY will be assuming some of the duties that WHEELER MORRIS handled as Manager, Podcast Strategies before moving to the company's SEATTLE cluster as Market Manager.

“As difficult as the COVID-19 crisis has been, we’ve learned a lot,” said HUBBARD MINNESOTA VP/Region Manager DAN SEEMAN. “With radio listening habits disrupted, we’ve realized firsthand how important digital platforms are to brand messaging and engagement. The work that PHIL has done creating digital brand extensions for SKOR NORTH can be utilized by all of the brands in our company. Let’s take the model and support all of HUBBARD.”

STRASSELL said, “PHIL is charged to identify new ‘plus’ content opportunities for all our brands, targeting growth of multi-platform content and associated revenue ideas across the group. He is a forward thinker, and I have had the privilege of watching him grow from one of our first podcasters in the previous decade.”

MACKEY said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to take some of the principles we have learned and applied at SKOR NORTH and use that experience to be a resource for some of HUBBARD RADIO’s strongest brands. HUBBARD is a great company, and I look forward to helping push us forward in digital spaces.”

