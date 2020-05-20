Webinar

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES is offering a free webinar on demand this week with data from its ongoing nationwide study on COVID-19 and its implications for radio.

The new webinar, "Covering and Recovering from COVID-19: Practical Steps to Help Your Listeners & Your Station Through the Pandemic & Beyond," features data compiled as recently as MAY 17th and is hosted by EVP/Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS and EVP/Marketing MIKE O’CONNOR. Among the findings, Americans remain extremely concerned about the CORONAVIRUS, with 45% voicing concern despite “reopening” moves by states and cities nationwide.

O’CONNOR said, “In addition to serving our programming clients with fresh listener data, we wanted to make the content of this new webinar valuable to the folks with perhaps the toughest job in our industry right now -- radio account executives. So, we broke down the types of radio ads likely to deliver a positive client brand image and encourage consumers to spend with them. We also uncovered slogans to avoid that have become overused and cliché."

The webinar and its predecessors can be seen at www.NuVoodoo.com/webinars.

