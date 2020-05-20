Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to EMPIRE BROADCASTING Country KRTY/SAN JOSE PD and morning co-host JULIE STEVENS on the loss of her father.

She posted on FACEBOOK TODAY (5/20), “Heaven gained a ton of talent when this man passed into the spirit world. He is my dad. I say IS my dad because families can continue into eternity and I fully intend to spend eternity with this good man.”

A memorial service will be held on SATURDAY, MAY 30th at the home of STEVENS’ mother in AMMON, ID. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to ALLIANCE HOSPICE, 1655 1st STREET, IDAHO FALLS, ID 83401.

Send messages of sympathy to STEVENS here.

