RAD (RED CARPET ADVOCACY) has announced TODAY (5/20) that they have teamed up with photographer MARK SELIGER, auction house CHRISTIE's and a team of A-list celebrities including WILLIE NELSON, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, KEITH RICHARDS and more to launch RADART4AID, a dedicated global auction to benefit multiple COVID-19 relief organizations.

Award-winning AMERICAN photographer MARK SELIGER, known for iconic portraits of politicians, musicians, actors and celebrities featured on the covers of ROLLING STONE and VANITY FAIR, is contributing limited-edition prints from his own archives to a special philanthropic online auction at CHRISTIE’s, opening for bids MAY 28th and closing JUNE 12th.

The auction will feature 25 of SELIGER’s most-celebrated portraits, including: JENNIFER ANISTON, MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV, JOHNNY CASH, KURT COBAIN, LAURA DERN, LEONARDO DICAPRIO, DR. DRE, BILLIE EILISH, TOM HANKS, JOHN LEE HOOKER, LENNY KRAVITZ, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, JERRY GARCIA, COURTNEY LOVE, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, WILLIE NELSON, BRAD PITT, PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, KEITH RICHARDS, NICOLE KIDMAN, JERRY SEINFELD, SNOOP DOGG, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, AMY SCHUMER, U2, OPRAH WINFREY and REESE WITHERSPOON.

100% of the proceeds of sale from the auction of each portrait will be donated to the subject’s charity of choice, to raise awareness and vital funds for organizations that support relief for victims, front-line workers, and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Where possible, the portraits include a signed note from the sitter as a personal thank-you to the successful bidder.

Learn more here.

