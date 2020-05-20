Free

Podcast producer THREE UNCANNY FOUR will take "THE PASSION ECONOMY," the podcast hosted by one of its co-founders, "PLANET MONEY" co-creator and NEW YORKER staff writer ADAM DAVIDSON, from behind the paywall at LUMINARY to general free distribution on JUNE 3rd. The show, focusing on "everyday people who have cracked the code to success in the 21st century economy" and based on DAVIDSON's 2019 book of the same name, will post weekly episodes.

DAVIDSON said, “Passion Businesses and Passion Careers often emerge through times of crisis -- when an old, familiar way, no longer works. And they also come out of times of self-reflection, periods when people have the time to think and wonder and experiment. This current crisis, for all its real pain, is forcing us time to look at how things are done normally and imagine how they might be done differently. This show is about people who have figured out a way to thrive during a time of chaos and uncertainty by building around their skills and interests. Now is exactly when people need inspiration and clear models of how to succeed in an economy that is operating according to different and much scarier rules.”

« see more Net News