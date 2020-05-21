Media Monitors

MEDIA MONIORS data for FEBRUARY through APRIL of this year show the top two radio advertisers in the Home Improvement Products and Services category were CERTA PRO PAINTERS (36,189 instances) and WINDOW NATION (32,379).

MEDIA MONITORS President/CEO PHILLIPPE GENERALI said, "AMERICANS are taking on more home improvement projects while stay-at-home orders are in effect. There’s an opportunity for manufacturers to advertise their products directly to consumers, who are very receptive at the moment."

Overall, the top 10 advertisers in radio, local cable and TV aired 17,255 instances more from FEBRUARY through APRIL 2020 than the top 10 did during the same period in 2019.

