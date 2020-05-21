Fantasy Festival May 21 & 22

HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX invited listeners to step into fantasy land and help the station create a two-day station music festival, "MOCHELLA" to help make up for all the summer shows canceled due to COVID-19. Listeners voted for headliners, support acts, and openers for ALT AXZ 93.3's fantasy festival "MOCHELLA."

The show will broadcast live on ALT AZ 93.3 TODAY (5/21) and TOMORROW (5/22) from noon-6p with an encore performances over MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND on SATURDAY and SUNDAY from noon-6p.

ALT AZ 93.3 APD/MD/afternooner DUSTIN CARLSON told ALL ACCESS, "It’s amazing how much fun you can have when you’re staring off the edge of a cliff not sure what the future holds. I’ve never put so much effort into faking it but can’t wait to break out the old theatre of mind tricks and break every programming rule I know. This will be fun radio."

LT AZ has unveiled the daily lineup and set times. The fantasy festival will be staged as a live broadcast at the ARIZONA DUSTBOWL will be hosted by morning host MO and the ALT AZ 93.3 team with celebrity guest appearances. MOCHELLA airs live altaz933.com.

