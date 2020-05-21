(re)Live BottleRock

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY, the music festival traditionally held on MEMORIAL DAY weekend as “The First Taste of Summer," will kick off (re)LIVE BOTTLEROCK, a weekly virtual series of past BOTTLEROCK performances and new musical and culinary programming, on SATURDAY (5/23) at 3p (PT) on YOUTUBE LIVE. Proceeds from donations generated by the series will benefit CREW NATION and NAPA VALLEY FOOD BANK.

IMAGINE DRAGONS, MUSE, THE HEAD AND THE HEART and TASH SULTANA will appear on SATURDAY; the stream can be accessed by clicking here. Episodes will not be available to view after airing live. Future episodes will air weekly on FRIDAYS at 5p (PT).

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY's DAVE GRAHAM commented, “We would have loved to be able to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible NAPA VALLEY hospitality in person this MEMORIAL DAY weekend, and can’t wait until we can get together with music fans once again. For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic.”

