Andre Harrell (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

This SUNDAY evening (MAY 24th), stars in entertainment, music, and fashion, will pay their last respects to ANDRE HARRELL who recently died (NET NEWS 5/9), reports REVOLT .

Rather than a traditional funeral, the former REVOLT MEDIA/TV Vice Chairman and Founder of UPTOWN RECORDS, will be honored in a commercial-free party-style broadcast at 7p (ET). The tribute called “MR. CHAMPAGNE AND BUBBLES” (one of his nicknames), will air on REVOLT TV, BET, iONE Digital Brands, and FOX SOUL; website and app included.

According to REVOLT, HARRELL’s ex-wife and co-producer of the program WENDY CREDLE said, “There is a divine message when a soul as bright as ANDRE’s -MR. CHAMPAGNE AND BUBBLES- the official life of the party, chooses to transition during a time when so many people, whose lives he touched so deeply, cannot get together to console each other, to share joy-filled stories, and to do the ‘hampty hamps’ two-step in the name of his love."

She continued, "This tribute is ANDRE’s gift to him and all of us. When his day comes, ANDRE said, “Listen, if they ain’t playing FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE’S “Before I Let Go” at my funeral, guess what? I ain’t going.” He said, “I don’t want a funeral. I want a party.” Well, ANDRE, in the words of FRANKIE, "You made us happy," this you can bet. You stood right beside us, and we won’t forget.”

Those expected to give tributes include CHRIS ROCK, JAMIE FOXX, CLARANCE AVANT, MARIAH CAREY, BABYFACE, RUSSELL SIMMONS, LEE DANIELS, KIMORA LEE SIMMONS, ROBIN THICKE, NAOMI CAMPBELL, and many more.

