Gary Thompson

Condolences to INDIANA RADIO WATCH founder BLAINE THOMPSON on the passing of his father GARY BLAINE THOMPSON on MAY 17th at 78 in FORT WAYNE, IN.

The elder THOMPSON worked for NORTH AMERICAN VAN LINES and owned TNT KARTS. A celebration of life will be held later this SUMMER; Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the CAROL A. THOMPSON Nursing Scholarship c/o INDIANA UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 6460, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46206 or at give.iu.edu.

