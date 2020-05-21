Radiothon In Action

ALPHA MEDIA Country KLQL (K101) and AC KQAD-A/LUVERNE, MN raised $253,000 for local businesses in an 8a-noon (CT) radiothon on SATURDAY (5/16). The stations raised the money for the "Share the Luv Fund" to help local businesses weather the pandemic by encouraging listeners to buy gift cards, with the fund adding $25 for each $100 spent by listeners.

LUVERNE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Director JAN WILDUNG LANPHERE said, “It’s a way to drive people to our local businesses. I don’t want people shopping on AMAZON or in SIOUX FALLS. I want them to shop here... Special thanks to our partners who made this possible -- K101 & KQAD and the ROCK COUNTY STAR HERALD AND ANNOUNCER. And it wouldn’t have happened without the support of our generous sponsors.”

ALPHA MEDIA/LUVERNE GM JOEL VIS added, "The power of local radio is amazing, and the listeners and people of our community are equally amazing. What a great effort by everyone involved supporting a great cause during his difficult time."

