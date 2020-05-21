Benson

VIACOMCBS Global Media Operations SVP of Finance STACEY BENSON has been named CFO of CBS NEWS, effective JULY 1st. BENSON, the former SVP of Finance at CBS RADIO, will report to CBS NEWS Pres./Sr. Exec. Producer SUSAN ZIRINSKY and CBS EVP/CFO BRYON RUBIN.

“STACEY is an innovative financial professional who understands CBS NEWS,” said ZIRINSKY. “She has done amazing work for CBS, and we look forward to her being an integral member of the News division.”

RUBIN said, “STACEY has excelled in each and every role she’s had at the company. I’m excited for her to take the next step in her CBS career at CBS NEWS.”

