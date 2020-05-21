Willie Nelson

WILLIE NELSON will celebrate Memorial Day weekend by hosting "WILLIE NELSON From His Roadhouse to Yours" on his exclusive SIRIUSXM channel, WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE (ch. 59). During the show, NELSON will share 10 of his all-time favorite songs and the stories behind them, including FRANK SINATRA's "Moonlight In Vermont" and PATSY CLINE's "Crazy."

“I picked out some of my favorite songs to play,” said NELSON. “It’s kinda nice to have your own channel here on SIRIUSXM and be able to hear really the kind of music I think is good. I was brought up listening to it."

The show is scheduled to air at various times throughout the holiday weekend, premiering TOMORROW (5/22) at 6p (ET). More information can be found here.

