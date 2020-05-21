Sundays 8-10a

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (RXP@1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO is kicking off a new 2-hour Classic Alternative program, "SUNDAY SERVICE" from 8-10a, beginning SUNDAY, MAY 24th.

KRXP PD SHAWN ROCK told ALL ACCESS, "RXP's SUNDAY SERVICE will get you going on your SUNDAY morning with two hours of alt/punk/indie classics. Grab your coffee, kick back and time travel with the greats that alternative was built on. No talk, just the tunes."

