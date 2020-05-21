Stabbing Westward (Photo Credit: @Pharmadiver/Kim Hansen Photography)

Just months after releasing their first new material in 18 years, STABBING WESTWARD has signed with COP INTERNATIONAL to release the band’s upcoming fifth studio album, Wasteland, with original and legendary producer JOHN FRYER (DEPECHE MODE, NINE INCH NAILS). In JANUARY, the industrial rockers released the EP Dead And Gone with all new material. The EPs title coyly illustrates that STABBING WESTWARD is in fact neither dead nor gone, but rather ready to pick up where they left off after a string of mid-‘90s hits, including “Shame,” “Save Yourself,” “So Far Away,” and “What Do I Have to Do?,” and resulted in two Gold records.

"It's grand to be working with STABBING WESTWARD again,” said FRYER. “The first two albums we made together were some of my finest work as a producer."

Original founding members CHRISTOPHER HALL (vocals/guitar) and WALTER FLAKUS (keyboards/programming) -- who is APD/afternoons at ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE -- are joined by longtime bandmate CARLTON BOST (bass) and newest member BOBBY AMARO (drums).

COP INTERNATIONAL Founder CHRISTIAN PETKE said, “We wanted to put the dream team of STABBING WESTWARD and JOHN FRYER back together again. First and foremost we are fans. We truly appreciate the talent and skill of the musicians that entrust us with their creations and we will do whatever it takes to help them to create their best work on their own terms. What is of utmost importance to us is to give our artists a boutique experience. We want to create a partnership that is probably closer to a management deal than a traditional record contract.”

FLAKUS said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with JOHN again. The creativity we found on the first two records continues to drive where we want to take STABBING WESTWARD in the years to come. I’m so happy to rekindle that flame.”

