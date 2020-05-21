Campaign

iHEARTRADIO is supporting the MENTAL HEALTH COALITION's "How Are You, Really?" mental health awareness initiative with PSAs voiced by some of the company's high-profile morning show talents and a half-hour public affairs show, all airing during MAY, NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH.

The PSAs feature ELVIS DURAN, RYAN SEACREST, BOBBY BONES, and STEVE HARVEY, and the public affairs show discussing the effects of COVID-19 on mental health includes interviews with designer KENNETH COLE, CHILD MIND INSTITUTE Pres. Dr. HAROLD S. KOPLEWICZ, and NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS Chief Medical Officer Dr. KEN DUCKWORTH.

Find out more at howareyoureally.org.



