BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105-7)/LAS VEGAS is presenting its JAMMIN' 105-7’S JAM-ATHON as an online, virtual concert. The SATURDAY (5/23) show's net proceeds will benefit the SALVATION ARMY OF SOUTHERN NEVADA.

Ready to perform are EN VOGUE's MAXINE JONES, CECE PENISTON, LISA LISA, triple GRAMMY Winner Pastor DONNIE MCCLURKIN, DRU HILL’s SISQO, TONY TERRY, SHANICE WILSON, AZ YET's MARC NELSON, TIERRA, GARY "LIL G" JENKINS, DJ KOOL, and TROOP's JON JON. also on the show will be KEITH SWEAT, CAMEO’s LARRY BLACKMON AND ROB BASE.

JAMMIN' 105-7 morning personalities PACO LOPEZ and DJ THUMP will be the official emcees for the event with the help of other personalities from BEASLEY MEDIA/LAS VEGAS.

The show will also feature stand-up comics like GEORGE WALLACE, NEPHEW TOMMY, J. ANTHONY BROWN, CHRIS THOMAS and JAMMIN' JAY LAMONT.

JAMMIN' 105-7 PD/middays PACO LOPEZ commented, "During this COVID-19 pandemic, we knew JAMMIN' 105.7 had to do something for our community. We reached out to our celebrity friends, who felt the same way and JAM-ATHON was born!"

SALVATION ARMY Public Relations Officer LESLEE ROGERS added, "We at the SALVATION ARMY SOUTHERN NEVADA are so appreciative of the efforts of PACO LOPEZ, his team at JAMMIN 105-7 and all of the amazing artists and celebrities who are making this concert possible. The people we serve will be helped beyond measure as all the funds raised will stay right here in our community to serve our neighbors in need."

To check out the show and to make a donation, go to JAMMIN' 105-7's page on FACEBOOK.

