Luke Combs graduation photo

Country star LUKE COMBS is among the artists contributing a playlist to the “SPOTIFY Yearbook” program honoring the 2020 graduates who won’t get to celebrate in the typical way due to COVID-19. Other artists curating playlists in the program that launched TODAY (5/21) include MEGAN THEE STALLION, JONAS BROTHERS and more. The artists’ actual graduation photos serve as the cover art for their respective playlists.

COMBS named his 30-song playlist “Class of Bootleggers,” and included music from artists ranging from KENNY CHESNEY and ERIC CHURCH to BILLY JOEL, SEMISONIC and POST MALONE, as well as nine of his own songs. Listen here.

