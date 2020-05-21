Stations of the Year

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION completed its announcement of winners of its 2020 Awards for Excellence with THURSDAY's disclosure of the Stations of the Year.

Radio winners:

Small Market Music Station of the Year: SPARTA-TOMAH Country WCOW-F (COW 97)/SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI

Small Market News and Talk Station of the Year: GOOD KARMA News-Talk WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI

Medium Market Music Station of the Year: WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON, WI

Medium Market News and Talk Station of the Year: SEEHAFER BRADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A/MANITOWOC, WI

Large Market Music Station of the Year: CITY OF MONONA low power Variety WVMO-LP/MONONA-MADISON, WI

Large Market News and Talk Station of the Year: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

« see more Net News