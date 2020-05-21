-
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Announces Awards Of Excellence Station Of The Year Winners
The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION completed its announcement of winners of its 2020 Awards for Excellence with THURSDAY's disclosure of the Stations of the Year.
Radio winners:
- Small Market Music Station of the Year: SPARTA-TOMAH Country WCOW-F (COW 97)/SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI
- Small Market News and Talk Station of the Year: GOOD KARMA News-Talk WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI
- Medium Market Music Station of the Year: WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON, WI
- Medium Market News and Talk Station of the Year: SEEHAFER BRADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A/MANITOWOC, WI
- Large Market Music Station of the Year: CITY OF MONONA low power Variety WVMO-LP/MONONA-MADISON, WI
- Large Market News and Talk Station of the Year: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE
