SECOND STREET, the audience engagement software platform, is changing its 7th annual Summit event from a two-day live conference to a free "SECOND STREET SUMMIT SERIES" virtual video conference beginning JUNE 2nd and running all month, focusing on tips to maintain and grow business during the economic downturn. Sessions will look at lead generation, recurring revenue, database growth, and email.

“Now more than ever, media companies are leveraging promotions and email to overcome advertising declines and diversify their revenues” said President/Co-Founder MATT COEN. “We’re taking this opportunity to take our conference virtual, we're delighted to be able to share a roadmap to growth for thousands of media executives. Whether you’re a CEO or a local salesperson, you’ll find the exact content you need to give you direction and support to excel.”

BORRELL ASSOCIATES CEO GORDON BORRELL, who will offer a keynote presentation, said, "Are You Ready For The 2020 Promotions Explosion? Promotions will explode by midsummer and remain strong through the holidays -- and perhaps for the foreseeable future.”

Also delivering keynotes will be THE HUSTLE's ADAM RYAN, THE INBOX COLLECTIVE's DAN OSHINSKY, and INDUSTRY DIVE's SEAN GRIFFEY. The event will include live sessions and over 50 on-demand sessions.

Find out more and register at summit.secondstreet.com.

