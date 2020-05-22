Relief Fund

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY's SCRIPPS FAMILY IMPACT FUND is donating $1.6 million to three initiatives, including a relief fund for employees.

The SCRIPPS COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund is receiving a contribution from the SCRIPPS FAMILY IMPACT FUND, allowing the relief fund, created by the SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION in MARCH, to give up to $2,000 per SCRIPPS employee in need due to the pandemic and economic crisis, doubling the original $1,000 per employee.

In addition, donations are going to food pantries in SCRIPPS TV markets and markets where its national brands -- including STITCHER, NEWSY, the KATZ digital TV networks and the SCRIPPS WASHINGTON Bureau -- operate, and to the SCRIPPS RESEARCH INSTITUTE in SAN DIEGO, where research is ongoing towards treatment of COVID-19.

"During these challenging times, my family members and I are proud to support SCRIPPS employees and those in need in SCRIPPS' markets through this gift to the SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION," said SCRIPPS FAMILY IMPACT FUND Board Co-Chair WES SCRIPPS. "We hope our gift can help provide some comfort and security to those who could use extra support."

"The SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION deeply appreciates the generosity of the Scripps family," said SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION Pres./CEO LIZ CARTER. "With this gift, the FOUNDATION will be able to greatly increase its support for SCRIPPS employees in need while also working hand-in-hand with SCRIPPS stations and national brands to combat food insecurity that is growing in our communities across the country."

