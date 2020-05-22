Keeping The Flame Alive

With the 2020 NON-COMMVENTION cancelled due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and the annual NON-COMMVENTION staff have decided to do weekly webinar-style meetings celebrating the music and exploring key issues for the noncommercial Triple A format.

The first webinar will be THURSDAY, MAY 28th at 6p (ET). WXPN OM/MD and NON-COMMVENTION founder DAN REED will host the first meeting, focused on the challenges and opportunities that the current health crisis has created for public stations. REED will interact with panel members RITA HOUSTON (PD WFUV/NEW YORK), ANNE LITT (PD KCRW/LOS ANGELES) and JORDAN LEE (PD MILWAUKEE).

There will also be a virtual live performance from S.G. GOODMAN, who was slated to perform at this year's NON-COMMVENTION.

Then, every THURSDAY at 6p (ET), there will be another NON-COMM THURSDAYS session.

More details for the first webinar will be revealed early NEXT WEEK.

