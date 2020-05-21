New Morning Show Coming

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101)/BOISE has a morning show change in the offing as ILIAD Creative Media Strategist NATHAN FAST and his wife, REBECCA take over the morning show. FAST IN THE MORNING will debut JUNE 8.

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP CEO DARRELL CALTON commented, "The breakup of syndicated BROOKE AND JUBAL, as a team, became our opportunity to invest in a local morning show on WILD 101. NATHAN and REBECCA will deliver fantastic, and entertaining local content for radio and beyond.”

Regional OM JAMES GARNER added, "If the COVID-19 experience has taught us anything, it’s the need to have local personalities who can tell the stories of our listeners in a way that no syndicated show can. NATHAN and REBECCA met in BOISE a decade ago during NATHAN’s run as a night show host, before his career took him to big league radio in cities like SAN DIEGO, LOS ANGELES, and DALLAS. Two states (and two daughters) later, their paths have brought them full-circle back to the TREASURE VALLEY to host “FAST IN THE MORNING” on WILD 101."

WILD 101 has been teasing the start of FAST IN THE MORNING with a clever billboard campaign.

(Photo: Don Day/BoiseDev)

