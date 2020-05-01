Virtual Experience

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 2020 BET AWARDS will go the virtual route to celebrate. The awards show will air on BET, SUNDAY JUNE 28th at 8p (ET), reports VIBE.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and the 40th anniversary of BET. It hasn’t been announced yet when BET AWARD nominations will be disclosed or who will participate in the virtual event.

According to VIBE, BET Pres. SCOTT MILLS said, “The BET AWARDS are a seminal event, the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential. Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET AWARDS for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment, and empowerment.

Recognizing the unique role the BET AWARDS plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

The BET EXPERIENCE, the three-day event leading up to the BET AWARDS scheduled for JUNE 25th -27th, has been canceled.

